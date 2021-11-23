North Baltimore, Ohio

November 23, 2021

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news

NB JR Hi Basketball: Girls

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore vs St Michael’s – 11/22/2021

 

8th Grade Girls

St Michael’s – 29

N Baltimore – 25

 

Aubrey Cotterman – 10

Kaylee Allison – 9

Hannah Hagemyer – 4

Rylee Keller – 2

 

7th Grade Girls

St Michael’s – 16

N Baltimore – 2

 

Attlee Rowlinson – 2

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES

Mon 11/29 @ Pandora-Gilboa (1 game), 5pm

Sat 12/4 Toledo Christian (home), 10am

Mon 12/6 Riverdale (home), 5pm

Thur 12/9 @ Maumee Valley CD, 5pm

Mon 12/13 @ Van Buren, 5pm

Mon 12/20 Vanlue (home), 5pm

 

