NB JR Hi Basketball: Girls

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore vs St Michael’s – 11/22/2021
8th Grade Girls
St Michael’s – 29
N Baltimore – 25
Aubrey Cotterman – 10
Kaylee Allison – 9
Hannah Hagemyer – 4
Rylee Keller – 2
7th Grade Girls
St Michael’s – 16
N Baltimore – 2
Attlee Rowlinson – 2
UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES
Mon 11/29 @ Pandora-Gilboa (1 game), 5pm
Sat 12/4 Toledo Christian (home), 10am
Mon 12/6 Riverdale (home), 5pm
Thur 12/9 @ Maumee Valley CD, 5pm
Mon 12/13 @ Van Buren, 5pm
Mon 12/20 Vanlue (home), 5pm