NB Jr Hi Track Results

From NB Coach Dan Davis: “Thursday night we competed at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invite. Not many PRs because of the rain and colder temps, but still saw points being scored! “

Top Girl Performers:

Hannah Hagemyer (10 points) – 3rd in the 800

Maddie Patterson (12 points) – 2nd in long jump

Kyleigh Baltz (5 points) – 4th in shot put

Lindsay Course PRd in Long Jump.

Boy Top Performers:

Aiden Williams (18 points) – 1st in the 400

Drew Meggitt (13 points) – 3rd in Shot

Cooper Clark (10 points) – 3rd in 110H

Boys 4×100 of Spegenberg, Williams, B. Walter, and Patterson was 2nd

Boys 4×200 of Meggitt, T. Walter, Ferdinandsen, and Hyden was 3rd