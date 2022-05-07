North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Jr Hi Track Results

From NB Coach Dan Davis: “Thursday night we competed at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invite. Not many PRs because of the rain and colder temps, but still saw points being scored! “
 
Top Girl Performers: 
Hannah Hagemyer (10 points) – 3rd in the 800
Maddie Patterson (12 points) – 2nd in long jump
Kyleigh Baltz (5 points) – 4th in shot put
Lindsay Course PRd in Long Jump. 
 
Boy Top Performers:
Aiden Williams (18 points) – 1st in the 400
Drew Meggitt (13 points) – 3rd in Shot
Cooper Clark (10 points) – 3rd in 110H
Boys 4×100 of Spegenberg, Williams, B. Walter, and Patterson was 2nd
Boys 4×200 of Meggitt, T. Walter, Ferdinandsen, and Hyden was 3rd
 

