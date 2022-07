There is a jr high cheer meeting planned for Tuesday, July 19th at 6 pm at the high school.

Anyone interested in cheering are strongly encouraged to attend.

Jr High Football will begin August 1st at 4 pm, drop off at Woodruff Building.

Physicals and final forms are required to be completed beforehand.

Free sports physical day is Thursday, July 14th noon-4 pm.

Any questions prior, email AD Dan Davis ddavis@nbls.org