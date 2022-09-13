NB Jr High Football Picks Up 2nd Win

Last Thursday the North Baltimore Jr High football team (photo attached) beat future league opponent Waynesfield-Goshen 36-6. Gabe Patterson led the team offensively, scoring four times. One time on a 45yd run, and the other three on passes from Luke Long. Luke also converted two 2pt conversions on the ground himself and Jack Clark caught one 2pt conversion. Trevor Walter ran for a 60yd score also. The line did a great job giving Luke time to throw and the running backs lanes to run in.



This brings their record to 2-1, only losing to D4 Kenton 36-26. The team travels to Arcadia this Thursday!

Game time is 5:00pm

Source: Dan Davis