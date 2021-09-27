North Baltimore, Ohio

September 27, 2021 12:01 pm

NB JR HIGH FOOTBALL UPDATE

Suzanne Bucher

Last Thursday, September 23rd, the North Baltimore Jr High football team traveled to Cory-Rawson and came home with the win. Cory-Rawson scored first making it 6-0 until right before half when Luke Long hit Brody Walters on a long touchdown pass. The score remained tight until 25 seconds left in the game when North Baltimore’s Thaine Spangenberg scored from 25yds out to give the Tigers a 12-6 victory.

Photo Credit: NBLS website; michael d osborne photography

The win brings the Tigers to 2-2-1 on the season. The Jr High Tigers travel to Donnell Stadium this Wednesday, September 29th, to face Findlay’s Jr High at 6:30.

NB Jr High Football

Wed 9/29 @ Findlay Donnell Stadium, 6:30

Thur 9/30 Vanlue (home), 5:00

Thur 10/7 Van Buren (home), 5:00

Thur 10/14 McComb (home), 5:00

