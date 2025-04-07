NB Jr High Track Preview And Elmwood Relays Results



Written by Coach Davis

2025 Season Preview

This is the third season in a row the Jr High Track Team has had 35 members or more, also the third straight year being the biggest team in the school. Despite a large roster, the team is inexperienced, only returning ten (six boys & four girls) from last year’s track team. A girls squad that finished 3rd in the conference meet (6 points from first), and a boys group that finished 6th. Clearly, the girls team lost some serious firepower moving up into high school. Same with the boys with a school record holder and solid distance crew. The ten returning track members accounted for 25% of the points scored last year, and will be expected to be big contributors to this year’s team.

Despite the inexperience on the team there is optimism to be found. Four new 8th grade boys and six new 8th grade girls have decided to come out this year. Each set immediately strengthens their respective teams. We’re beyond excited to have them out, not just to help the track team over the next six weeks, but also so they develop into stronger all-around athletes for NB. We’re expecting 7th graders to contribute right away this season and believe throwers will score points in meets too.

Elmwood Quad Recap

Throwers Dominant in Cold Temps



The Jr High Throwers had an AMAZING first meet. Macie Baltz & Aiden Tietje (pictured above) completed the rare double-double, winning both shot & disc, both first-year throwers too. Doni Boyce was 2nd in disc (24 competing), Aaron Keeran made the top ten, 9th overall. Girls discus did equally well, Stella Fulwider and Sam Wymer followed Macie getting 2nd & 3rd place. Overall, girls took 24 of the 32 points possible, quite impressive at a quad meet. It does help that girl thrower numbers are the highest they’ve been in the past five seasons, and the coach also happens to be a female thrower for BGSU! A promising start to the season in the throwing events.

Relays Start Well

Fielding relay teams can be a challenging task for small schools, putting together competitive ones is another level. New Riegel and Vanlue didn’t field a single relay team, so really it was NB vs Elmwood all night, a classic matchup. They got us in the 4x200s, we got them in the 4x100s. Our girls 4×400 managed to stay warm enough to run in the final event of the night, beating Elmwood straight up! The 4×400 was composed of Brynn Clark, Megan Althauser, Aubrynn Smith, and Carlee Woodruff (pictured above), all first-year runners. The 400 (in my opinion) is the toughest race, and for these four girls to go out there and beat Elmwood was a lot of fun to watch, and encouraging for the rest of the season (boys did not field a team yet).

1st & 2nd Placers

Times weren’t too noteworthy, but in a meet with a wind chill in the low 40s/high 30s times aren’t even a focus really. Just winning your heat or placing is what matters. NB did have noteworthy placers:

Zech Boyd-Reyes – 1st in the 110H & 3rd in Long Jump

Brody Clark – 1st in the 200H

Ava DeLancy – 2nd in the 100

Odin Sherman – 2nd in the 800 & 3rd in the 1600

Jon Brim – 2nd in the 200 & 3rd in the 400

See these athletes and others in the link below!

Upcoming

The team will look to build off this meet and ratchet up their performances with another meet early next week (TBA) and their first invite Friday (4/11) at Ridgedale.

Meet Results: https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/651169-elmwood-ms-quad-new-riegelvanluenorth-baltimore-2025/results/1132989/raw

Meet Pictures:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MU7WRiq2iuTTL8C369kwVhy0TWDDAm1q?usp=sharing







