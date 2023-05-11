North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Junior Varsity Tigers Pitches Well, But Can’t Find Enough Runs

 Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, but Seneca East Tigers was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers on Tuesday. Layla DeLancy started the game for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers and recorded 18 outs.

 
One bright spot for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers was a single by Destriana Decker in the second inning.
 
DeLancy was in the circle for North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers. The righthander went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 13.
 
DeLancy led North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers with two hits in three at bats.  North Baltimore Junior Varsity Tigers was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Sara Casey made the most plays with  13.
 
 

Source: Coach T. Strickland

