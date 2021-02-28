NBX WaterShedsun
NB Kindergarten Registration Time!

Attention Parents/Guardians:

Kindergarten registration for 2021/2022 school year opens March 1st. Registration can be completed on Final Forms and documents will need to be taken to Kelly West at the Board Office.
 
A parent meeting will be held on April 14th at 5:00pm OR 6:30pm. You can sign up for a time at the Board Office when turning in forms.
 
Required Documents for Registration:
– Birth Certificate
– Social Security Card
– Proof of Residency
– Driver’s License
– Shot Record
– Custody Papers (if applicable)  
 
If you have any questions, please contact Kelly West at 419-257- 3531.

