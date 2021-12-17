NB Ladies Fall to VB

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 6-6-7-10—29
Van Buren 4-9-13-10—36
———————————-
Grace Hagemyer – 13
Emma Cotterman – 6
Hailey Lennard – 3
Halie Inbody – 3
Cadence Andrich – 2
Lucy Trout – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 8-24 (33%)
3-PT FGM-A: 2-13 (15%)
FTM-A: 7-21 (33%)
Rebounds: NB 27, Van Buren 30
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Lennard 6
Assists Leaders: Inbody 2
Steals Leader: Lennard 3, Andrich 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4, Inbody 3
Turnovers: NB 21, Van Buren 16
Varsity Overall Record 6-2, BVC 2-1
************************************
JV GIRLS
NB – 19
VB – 25
———————–
Mackenna Ducat – 8
Alivia Patterson – 7
Alivia Delancey – 2
Neveah Dewitt – 1
Layla Delancey – 2
JV Overall Record 1-6, BVC 1-3
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA