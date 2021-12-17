North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Ladies Fall to VB

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 6-6-7-10—29

Van Buren 4-9-13-10—36

———————————-

Grace Hagemyer – 13

Emma Cotterman – 6

Hailey Lennard – 3

Halie Inbody – 3

Cadence Andrich – 2

Lucy Trout – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 8-24 (33%)

3-PT FGM-A:  2-13 (15%)

FTM-A:  7-21 (33%)

Rebounds: NB 27, Van Buren 30

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 11, Lennard 6

Assists Leaders: Inbody 2

Steals Leader: Lennard 3, Andrich 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4, Inbody 3

Turnovers: NB 21, Van Buren 16

 

Varsity Overall Record 6-2, BVC 2-1

************************************

 

JV GIRLS

NB – 19

VB – 25

———————–

Mackenna Ducat – 8

Alivia Patterson – 7

Alivia Delancey – 2

Neveah Dewitt – 1

Layla Delancey – 2

JV Overall Record 1-6, BVC 1-3

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Mon 12/27 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Wed 12/29 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

