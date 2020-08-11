NB Lady Tiger Golfers begin season

by Suzanne Bucher
The 2020 girls’ high school golf season kicked off with the Girls’ Elmwood Royal Open on Wednesday, August 5th, at Birch Run Golf Course. North Baltimore finished in 5th place. Gibsonburg’s Sydney Leyerle was the Medalist shooting a 36, 1-over par.
Returning lady tiger golfers are Seniors Lexi Long and Meghan Thompson, and Junior Olivia Matthes. New to the girls’ team this year include Freshmen Sara Casey and Mackenna Ducat.
Final Results:
1st – Gibsonburg – 184
2nd – Elmwood – 213
3rd – Rossford – 216
4th – Otsego – 219
5th – North Baltimore – 246
6th – Danbury – 268
7th – Woodmore – 282
(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)
NB scores – Lexi Long 54, Olivia Matthes 55, Meghan Thompson 67, Sara Casey 70, Mackenna Ducat 80
Upcoming NB Girls Golf Matches:
Fri 8/7 Woodmore Invite @ Sugar Creek, 9:30
Tue 8/11 Kenton @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 8/13 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 9:00
Fri 8/14 Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 10:00