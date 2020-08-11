NB Lady Tiger Golfers begin season

by Suzanne Bucher

The 2020 girls’ high school golf season kicked off with the Girls’ Elmwood Royal Open on Wednesday, August 5th, at Birch Run Golf Course. North Baltimore finished in 5th place. Gibsonburg’s Sydney Leyerle was the Medalist shooting a 36, 1-over par.

Returning lady tiger golfers are Seniors Lexi Long and Meghan Thompson, and Junior Olivia Matthes. New to the girls’ team this year include Freshmen Sara Casey and Mackenna Ducat.

Final Results :

1st – Gibsonburg – 184

2nd – Elmwood – 213

3rd – Rossford – 216

4th – Otsego – 219

5th – North Baltimore – 246

6th – Danbury – 268

7th – Woodmore – 282

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

NB scores – Lexi Long 54, Olivia Matthes 55, Meghan Thompson 67, Sara Casey 70, Mackenna Ducat 80



Upcoming NB Girls Golf Matches :

Fri 8/7 Woodmore Invite @ Sugar Creek, 9:30

Tue 8/11 Kenton @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 8/13 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 9:00

Fri 8/14 Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 10:00