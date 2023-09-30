North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Lady Tiger Golfers Finish Season

reported by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com 

Division II Girls’ Sectionals were held on Monday, September 25th at Auglaize Golf Club.

 

North Baltimore’s girls’ team finished 10th and the top 3 teams advance to Districts.

 

NB Scores: Sara Casey 98, Mackenna Ducat 101, Jersey Abrell 109,

Katie Brumbaugh 130

 

Patrick Henry’s Kasey Nelson was Sectional medalist shooting a 74.

 

Teams advancing to Districts out of the Auglaize sectional include Van Buren, Napoleon and Miller City.

 

For full results go to:

https://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/nw/2/girls/foxsden/2023/index.htm

 

3 Teams advancing to Districts

1st – Van Buren – 332

2nd – Napoleon – 380

3rd – Miller City – 383

4th – Edgerton – 383

5th – Ayersville – 386

6th – Patrick Henry – 390

7th – Wayne Trace – 393

8th – McComb – 403

9th – Tinora – 405

10th – North Baltimore – 438

11th – Sher Fairview – 444

12th – Hicksville – 487

13th – Antwerp – 523

 

3 Individuals advancing to Districts

Kasey Nelson (Patrick Henry) – 74

Lola Giesige (Edgerton) – 86

Jaden Dietsch (Edgerton) – 86

 

Districts are held at Sycamore Springs Golf Course (Arlington) on October 2nd.

