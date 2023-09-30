NB Lady Tiger Golfers Finish Season

reported by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com
Division II Girls’ Sectionals were held on Monday, September 25th at Auglaize Golf Club.
North Baltimore’s girls’ team finished 10th and the top 3 teams advance to Districts.
NB Scores: Sara Casey 98, Mackenna Ducat 101, Jersey Abrell 109,
Katie Brumbaugh 130
Patrick Henry’s Kasey Nelson was Sectional medalist shooting a 74.
Teams advancing to Districts out of the Auglaize sectional include Van Buren, Napoleon and Miller City.
For full results go to:
https://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/nw/2/girls/foxsden/2023/index.htm
3 Teams advancing to Districts
1st – Van Buren – 332
2nd – Napoleon – 380
3rd – Miller City – 383
4th – Edgerton – 383
5th – Ayersville – 386
6th – Patrick Henry – 390
7th – Wayne Trace – 393
8th – McComb – 403
9th – Tinora – 405
10th – North Baltimore – 438
11th – Sher Fairview – 444
12th – Hicksville – 487
13th – Antwerp – 523
3 Individuals advancing to Districts
Kasey Nelson (Patrick Henry) – 74
Lola Giesige (Edgerton) – 86
Jaden Dietsch (Edgerton) – 86
Districts are held at Sycamore Springs Golf Course (Arlington) on October 2nd.