The Tigers played their last game of the season Wednesday night , falling short to Holgate in the OHSAA Tournament match up.

  1 2 3 4 Final Score Holgate 6 16 10 21 53 NB 15 12 4 16 47

Scoring for the NB Tigers:

A. Cotterman-18

K. Allison-11

A. greeno-3

M. Ducat-14

N. Dewitt-1