NB Legion Post #539 Seeking Assistance

 
 
ATTENTION!!!  Legionaries, sons and friends of North Baltimore Post 539

We are ready to permanently set out our new electric message sign.

We are in search of a project manager to design and oversee the job.

We need volunteers to help put together the form (or: brick laying, dogging, and electric)

If interested in volunteering please leave your name and contact information and a good day/time to meet for an organizational discussion.

Any questions call the Post at 419-257-2158 and leave a message for Pam Chaney…Officer Liaison.

