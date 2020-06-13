NB Legion Post #539 Seeking Assistance

ATTENTION!!! Legionaries, sons and friends of North Baltimore Post 539



We are ready to permanently set out our new electric message sign.



We are in search of a project manager to design and oversee the job.



We need volunteers to help put together the form (or: brick laying, dogging, and electric)



If interested in volunteering please leave your name and contact information and a good day/time to meet for an organizational discussion.



Any questions call the Post at 419-257-2158 and leave a message for Pam Chaney…Officer Liaison.