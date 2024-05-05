NB Legion to Add More Veterans Banners

The American Legion is working with Hancock Wood Electric to put up more banner brackets on the remaining poles on Main Street. There are sixty-six poles that have been numbered (white numbers on each pole – both sides of Main Street) which provides space for 132 total banners to be displayed. We will request the Village to make provisions for placing additional brackets and banners on Broadway and State Street as banners are expected in the future beyond the quantity we have now.

If there is a specific location that you would ask to have a particular veteran’s banner placed, a clipboard has been provided at the Legion Post for you to make your preference known. We will try to accommodate those requests on a first-come, first-served basis. Each pole will allow for two banners to be placed. We do NOT guarantee locations. A notebook will be available at the Legion and at the Public Library listing the veterans alphabetically identifying their respective pole number.

It is expected that the banners will be placed prior to Memorial Day and will remain up until Veterans Day in November. Additional banner request forms are located at the American Legion Post 539 and our Public Library. Cost for each banner is still $75. The cost for brackets and other associated fees are being paid by the American Legion.

We want to thank all those who have honored our community’s veterans by purchasing banners. The American Legion plans to continue supporting this effort as long as it is feasible.

Thanks –

American Legion Post 539