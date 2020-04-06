NB Library Announcements

With everything that is going on with Covid-19, the Ohio State Library system has made it possible for residents that do not have a library card to use the Library system. They can simply use their phone number to gain access to OverDrive online ebook and audiobook system. To get started click on this link

https://resources.overdrive.com/library/apps-features/instant-digital-card/

and follow the steps. Soon you will be reading or listening to a GREAT book.

Also, the North Baltimore Public Library is excited to announce their participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. In conjunction with

United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) The North Baltimore Public Library, along with other Wood County Libraries districts have committed to match funds from the state, allowing all children to be served.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. Click below to find out more:



https://www.unitedwaytoledo.org/get-help/imaginationlibrary/