NB Library: Come in and VOTE for Fav. $nowperson

The North Baltimore Public Library is sponsoring a Snow Person decorating contest for the North Baltimore community. Twenty snowman blanks were cut out and painted white and given to businesses, organizations, and members of the community to decorate as creatively as they could. They were asked to bring their snow people back to be displayed on the front lawn of the library. The display is quite a sight as all of the snow people are so different and very creatively crafted.

Now that they are on display, the community is asked to come into the library to vote for their favorite snow person. Each snowman has a jar with a picture so that the community can vote for more than one if they choose. To vote, a monetary donation is added to the jar. Voting will take place through February 5 with the snow person collecting the most donations being the winner. All the money raised will be donated to the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights fund. It is the hope that we will “Shine Bright in 2021”. New Christmas decorations will cost between $10-15,000. This may be a small project but we hope to help raise some funds toward the project.

Everyone is urged to come to the North Baltimore Public Library and look over the snow people display. Then come into the library and vote generously for their favorite snow person.