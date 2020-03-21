NB Library Curbside Pick-Up

Starting Monday, March 23rd the North Baltimore Public Library will offer curbside service for patrons with North Baltimore Library cards. Patrons can go online, call, fax or email requests for books, movies, etc. During designated pickup time you can come to the library’s main entrance and we will set your items out for you to pick-up. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the library at 419-257-3621, we remain closed to the public but the staff is available.

How will curbside service work?

Use our online catalog athttps://ohio.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/nba/ to see what is available, call the library at 419-257-3621, fax at 419-257-3859, or email to [email protected] to request items for pick-up. We will check out available items to out to you and bag them up.

Come to the main entrance of the library and call 419-257-3621 to let us know you are here. We will then set your items outside for you to pick up. DO NOT RETURN ITEMS! We are fine free and your items will be renewed until we reopen. Call anytime, but do allow 2 hrs for us to be able to pull your items. Pick up time will be Monday – Friday from 11 am – 1 pm and 4 pm – 6 pm.

* If need call the library for your login credentials to access the online catalog.*

Remember that we are still offering eBooks (via Libby & OverDrive), magazines via Flipster and just added TumbleBooks. All of these options can be access found on our website www.nbpubliclibrary.org