NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Closed March 2020
Fall 2019
T and J Jan 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Staff Photo Update March 2020

NB Library Curbside Pick-Up

Starting Monday, March 23rd the North Baltimore Public Library will offer curbside service for patrons with North Baltimore Library cards. Patrons can go online, call, fax or email requests for books, movies, etc. During designated pickup time you can come to the library’s main entrance and we will set your items out for you to pick-up. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the library at 419-257-3621, we remain closed to the public but the staff is available.  

How will curbside service work?

  1. Use our online catalog athttps://ohio.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/nba/  to see what is available,  call the library at 419-257-3621, fax at 419-257-3859,  or email to [email protected]   to request items for pick-up. We will check out available items to out to you and bag them up.
  1. Come to the main entrance of the library and call 419-257-3621 to let us know you are here.  We will then set your items outside for you to pick up.
  2. DO NOT RETURN ITEMS!  We are fine free and your items will be renewed until we reopen.
  3. Call anytime, but do allow 2 hrs for us to be able to pull your items.  Pick up time will be Monday – Friday from 11 am – 1 pm and 4 pm – 6 pm.

* If need call the library for your login credentials to access the online catalog.*

Remember that we are still offering eBooks (via Libby & OverDrive), magazines via Flipster and just added TumbleBooks.  All of these options can be access found on our website   www.nbpubliclibrary.org

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
June 2019
Route Driver PT NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website