North Baltimore, Ohio

September 8, 2023 1:19 pm

NB Library: Date Change for September “View and Chew”

Due to the Homecoming Parade falling on the same night as our next scheduled View & Chew we have moved it to one night earlier.  So on WEDNESDAY, September 20th we will be showing “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” 

The storyline follows a London film-maker who documents her best friend’s journey into an assisted marriage following his family’s Pakistani heritage. In the process, she challenges her own attitude towards relationships. 
 
The doors of the Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main Street in North Baltimore, will open at 5:30pm and the movie will start at 6 pm. Admission is FREE!  Concessions will be available for purchase.
 
 

