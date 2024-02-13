North Baltimore, Ohio

February 13, 2024

NB Library FREE Movie at Virginia Theater

North Baltimore Public Library continues their 2024 monthly FREE movie series View & Chew with the rom-com “Which Leads Me To You” starring Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff . “Two romantic burnouts meet at a wedding and almost hook up in the coatroom before putting the brakes on. They agree to exchange candid confessions about their pasts on the off chance that this might be the real thing.” Bring your Valentine or Galentine for a fun night out at the movies.

The movie will be shown at the Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main St, on Thursday, February 15th with doors opening at 5:30 pm and the movie starting at 6 pm. Admission is free and open to everyone. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there!

