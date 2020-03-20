NB Library Has New FREE Resource

The North Baltimore Public Library was been granted FREE access to an eBook and video/read-along site called TumbleBooks until Aug. 31st.
Please check out this great new resource for students (K-12) and parents. They have early learning books, middle school, high school and romance books (for adults).
It can be accessed via the library site
