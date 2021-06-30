NB Library July Newsletter

Library newsletter 2021 WSN July

The North Baltimore Public Library

230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872

PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859

www.nbpubliclibrary.org

North Baltimore Public Library

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Wolfe Community Room Update

At this time The North Baltimore Library

Board has decided to continue to NOT rent

out the Wolfe Community Room. The

Community Room has not been available

due to Covid-19 restrictions for gathering of

large groups. The Board will address this

item again in the fall. We will continue to

keep the community updated on any

changes. We thank the community for your

continued support.

Children’s Events

Weekly Children’s Craft Kit – Each Monday, a

limited number of kits will be available to take home.

A craft will be posted Mondays on Facebook and our

website at 11 am. Children may pick up a kit or make

the project using materials at home.

Weekly In-Person Programs:

Preschool Tales – Tuesday mornings @ 10:30

am preschool children (age 1-entering Kindergarten)

& an adult companion may join us for stories, songs

& activities discovering animals through July 13!

Kids’ Tales – Wednesday mornings @ 10:30

am for children entering grade 1-4 come for tales,

virtual field trips, and adventure games to learn

about real tails through July 14!

Teen Tales – Thursdays @ 2:30 pm teens

entering grade 5-12 are welcome to explore, create

and play games related to a variety of animals

through July 15! Snacks, too!

Tasty Teen Kits – As an alternative to the

Children’s Craft Kit, we are offering a teen version

every other week! These kits will include a simple

recipe to make a tasty treat! On July 1 pick up a

Sweet & Simple Mini Cake mix and on July 15 drop by

for a Pizza Muffin kit – while supplies last!

Summer Reading Contests – The 3rd contest

deadline is June 2 for entering your Mixed-Up Animal

Drawing. See our website or visit the Library for

complete details. The next week we will be again

voting on the winners! On July 6 information for our

4th and final Summer Reading contest will be posted.

Congratulations to the 1st Contest Winners who

designed outstanding Pet Rocks: Alexis Snyder

(preschool), Sidney Engard (entering grade 1-4),

Kayden Livingston (entering grade 5-12) and Taylor

Baer (adult) & the lucky voter who won the random

drawing – Macy Avers.

Please be sure to pick up all Summer Reading

prizes and award items by July 30 or contact us to

make alternate arrangements.