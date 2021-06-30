NB Library July Newsletter

Library newsletter 2021 WSN July
The North Baltimore Public Library
230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872
PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859
www.nbpubliclibrary.org
North Baltimore Public Library
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Wolfe Community Room Update
At this time The North Baltimore Library
Board has decided to continue to NOT rent
out the Wolfe Community Room. The
Community Room has not been available
due to Covid-19 restrictions for gathering of
large groups. The Board will address this
item again in the fall. We will continue to
keep the community updated on any
changes. We thank the community for your
continued support.
Children’s Events
Weekly Children’s Craft Kit – Each Monday, a
limited number of kits will be available to take home.
A craft will be posted Mondays on Facebook and our
website at 11 am. Children may pick up a kit or make
the project using materials at home.
Weekly In-Person Programs:
Preschool Tales – Tuesday mornings @ 10:30
am preschool children (age 1-entering Kindergarten)
& an adult companion may join us for stories, songs
& activities discovering animals through July 13!
Kids’ Tales – Wednesday mornings @ 10:30
am for children entering grade 1-4 come for tales,
virtual field trips, and adventure games to learn
about real tails through July 14!
Teen Tales – Thursdays @ 2:30 pm teens
entering grade 5-12 are welcome to explore, create
and play games related to a variety of animals
through July 15! Snacks, too!
Tasty Teen Kits – As an alternative to the
Children’s Craft Kit, we are offering a teen version
every other week! These kits will include a simple
recipe to make a tasty treat! On July 1 pick up a
Sweet & Simple Mini Cake mix and on July 15 drop by
for a Pizza Muffin kit – while supplies last!
Summer Reading Contests – The 3rd contest
deadline is June 2 for entering your Mixed-Up Animal
Drawing. See our website or visit the Library for
complete details. The next week we will be again
voting on the winners! On July 6 information for our
4th and final Summer Reading contest will be posted.
Congratulations to the 1st Contest Winners who
designed outstanding Pet Rocks: Alexis Snyder
(preschool), Sidney Engard (entering grade 1-4),
Kayden Livingston (entering grade 5-12) and Taylor
Baer (adult) & the lucky voter who won the random
drawing – Macy Avers.
Please be sure to pick up all Summer Reading
prizes and award items by July 30 or contact us to
make alternate arrangements.