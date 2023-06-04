NB Library Memorial Books Added

Here are the memorial books that have been donated to the North Baltimore Public Library from January through April 2023:
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
January – April 2023
The song of the cell : an exploration of medicine and the new human
In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Three hens, a peacock, and the enormous egg
In Memory of: Jack Sterling
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Outdoor kids in an inside world : getting your family out of the house and radically engaged with
nature
In Memory of: Greg Rockhill
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Busy Betty
In Memory of: Grace Bucher
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Fly Guy presents : dogs
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Pam Seiler
The red canoe
In Memory of: Greg Rockhill
Given by: Pam Seiler
Three billy goats gruff
In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
The lodge that beaver built
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Stemen
Given by: Pam Seiler
The bears shared
In Memory of: Robert Boyer
Given by: Pam Seiler
Exploring insects
In Memory of: Steve Wickard
Given by: Pam Seiler
Exploring dinosaurs
In Memory of: Robert Patterson
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
One : simple one-pan wonders
In Memory of: Teri Tidd
Given by: Class of NBHS 1971
Starter vegetable gardens : 24 no-fail plans for small organic gardens
In Memory of: Kimela Apple
Given by: Class of NBHS 1971
The cottage chronicles
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison
Given by: Pat & Colin Baird
Saving the family cottage : creative ways to preserve your cottage, cabin, camp or vacation home
for future generations
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison
Given by: Pat & Colin Baird
The unofficial guide to Las Vegas
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman
Learning to win : how to make a profit at slot machine gambling
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Grace & Dan Devaul
Eddie the friendly golf cart
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman
Party hearty kitty-corn
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Linda Sterling
Shall we dance?
In Memory of: Bill Peters
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
In Between
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Corvette : Chevrolet’s Supercar
In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters
Given by: NBHS Class of 1964
The horse encyclopedia
In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters
Given by: Bill Peters & Beverly Ingle
The golf round I’ll never forget : fifty of golf’s biggest stars recall their finest moments
In Memory of: Mark Adams
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen
Froggie went hopping : a pop-up songbook
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg
Around the Farm
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg
50 states, 500 campgrounds : where to go, when to go, what to see, what to do
In Memory of: Gloria Hoffsis
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Pocket full of sads
In Memory of: Maren Roberts
Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey
The angler’s bucket list : 500 great fishing adventures around the world : rivers, lakes, shores,
deep sea
In Memory of: Charles Jimison
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman
LeBron
In Memory of: Charles Jimison
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman