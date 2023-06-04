NB Library Memorial Books Added

Here are the memorial books that have been donated to the North Baltimore Public Library from January through April 2023:

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

January – April 2023



The song of the cell : an exploration of medicine and the new human

In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Three hens, a peacock, and the enormous egg

In Memory of: Jack Sterling

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler



Outdoor kids in an inside world : getting your family out of the house and radically engaged with

nature

In Memory of: Greg Rockhill

Given by: American Legion Post 539



Busy Betty

In Memory of: Grace Bucher

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Fly Guy presents : dogs

In Memory of: Chris Smith

Given by: Pam Seiler



The red canoe

In Memory of: Greg Rockhill

Given by: Pam Seiler



Three billy goats gruff

In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler



The lodge that beaver built

In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Stemen

Given by: Pam Seiler



The bears shared

In Memory of: Robert Boyer

Given by: Pam Seiler



Exploring insects

In Memory of: Steve Wickard

Given by: Pam Seiler



Exploring dinosaurs

In Memory of: Robert Patterson

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler



One : simple one-pan wonders

In Memory of: Teri Tidd

Given by: Class of NBHS 1971



Starter vegetable gardens : 24 no-fail plans for small organic gardens

In Memory of: Kimela Apple

Given by: Class of NBHS 1971



The cottage chronicles

In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison

Given by: Pat & Colin Baird



Saving the family cottage : creative ways to preserve your cottage, cabin, camp or vacation home

for future generations

In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison

Given by: Pat & Colin Baird



The unofficial guide to Las Vegas

In Memory of: Chris Smith

Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman



Learning to win : how to make a profit at slot machine gambling

In Memory of: Chris Smith

Given by: Grace & Dan Devaul



Eddie the friendly golf cart

In Memory of: Chris Smith

Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman



Party hearty kitty-corn

In Memory of: Paige Jacobs

Given by: Linda Sterling



Shall we dance?

In Memory of: Bill Peters

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

In Between

In Memory of: Paige Jacobs

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Corvette : Chevrolet’s Supercar

In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters

Given by: NBHS Class of 1964



The horse encyclopedia

In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters

Given by: Bill Peters & Beverly Ingle

The golf round I’ll never forget : fifty of golf’s biggest stars recall their finest moments

In Memory of: Mark Adams

Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen

Froggie went hopping : a pop-up songbook

In Memory of: Paige Jacobs

Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg



Around the Farm

In Memory of: Paige Jacobs

Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg



50 states, 500 campgrounds : where to go, when to go, what to see, what to do

In Memory of: Gloria Hoffsis

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Pocket full of sads

In Memory of: Maren Roberts

Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey



The angler’s bucket list : 500 great fishing adventures around the world : rivers, lakes, shores,

deep sea

In Memory of: Charles Jimison

Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman

LeBron

In Memory of: Charles Jimison

Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman