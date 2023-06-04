North Baltimore, Ohio

June 4, 2023

NB Library Memorial Books Added

Here are the memorial books that have been donated to the North Baltimore Public Library from January through April 2023:

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
January – April 2023

The song of the cell : an exploration of medicine and the new human
In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe


Three hens, a peacock, and the enormous egg
In Memory of: Jack Sterling
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler


Outdoor kids in an inside world : getting your family out of the house and radically engaged with
nature
In Memory of: Greg Rockhill
Given by: American Legion Post 539

Busy Betty
In Memory of: Grace Bucher
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Fly Guy presents : dogs
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Pam Seiler

The red canoe
In Memory of: Greg Rockhill
Given by: Pam Seiler

Three billy goats gruff
In Memory of: Dr. Douglas Hess
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

The lodge that beaver built
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Stemen
Given by: Pam Seiler

The bears shared
In Memory of: Robert Boyer
Given by: Pam Seiler

Exploring insects
In Memory of: Steve Wickard
Given by: Pam Seiler

Exploring dinosaurs
In Memory of: Robert Patterson
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

One : simple one-pan wonders
In Memory of: Teri Tidd
Given by: Class of NBHS 1971

Starter vegetable gardens : 24 no-fail plans for small organic gardens
In Memory of: Kimela Apple
Given by: Class of NBHS 1971

The cottage chronicles
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison
Given by: Pat & Colin Baird

Saving the family cottage : creative ways to preserve your cottage, cabin, camp or vacation home
for future generations
In Memory of: Charles “Chuck” Jimison
Given by: Pat & Colin Baird

The unofficial guide to Las Vegas
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman

Learning to win : how to make a profit at slot machine gambling
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Grace & Dan Devaul

Eddie the friendly golf cart
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman

Party hearty kitty-corn
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Linda Sterling

Shall we dance?
In Memory of: Bill Peters
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

In Between
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Corvette : Chevrolet’s Supercar
In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters
Given by: NBHS Class of 1964

The horse encyclopedia
In Memory of: William G. (Bill) Peters
Given by: Bill Peters & Beverly Ingle

The golf round I’ll never forget : fifty of golf’s biggest stars recall their finest moments
In Memory of: Mark Adams
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen

Froggie went hopping : a pop-up songbook
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg

Around the Farm
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cheryl, Mike, Michael, Abbi & Logan Spangenberg

50 states, 500 campgrounds : where to go, when to go, what to see, what to do
In Memory of: Gloria Hoffsis
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Pocket full of sads
In Memory of: Maren Roberts
Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey

The angler’s bucket list : 500 great fishing adventures around the world : rivers, lakes, shores,
deep sea
In Memory of: Charles Jimison
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman

LeBron
In Memory of: Charles Jimison
Given by: Mary & Bud Kauffman

