NB Library Memorial Books

Here is a list of Memorials presented to the North Baltimore Public Library between July and October 2020:

Bemrose on Traditional Woodworking

In Memory of: Guy Kevin Lindquist

Given by: Todd Bomer

50 Hikes in the Adirondacks

In Memory of: Susan King

Given by: Todd Bomer

Anne of Green Gables

In Memory of: Beverly Young

Given by: Steven & Robin Tettau

The Answer Is . . . . Reflections on My Life

In Memory of: Jeff Boudrie

Given by: Class of 1954

George Washington, Entrepreneur

Presented by: John & Nancy Sponsler

No Ordinary Dog: My Partner from the SEAL Teams to the Bin Laden Raid

In Memory of: Guy Kevin Lindquist

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein and Jill Guy

Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard

In Honor of: St. Louis Browns

Given by: John & Nancy Sponsler

Next to the Last Stand

In Memory of: Bret Jonas

Given by: Barbra Deitrick

The Night Before Christmas

In Memory of: Don Kirchner

Given by: Rick & Tonya Emahiser

Summer Song

In Memory of: Lelia Wymer

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

The Night Before Christmas

In Memory of: Don Kirchner

Given by: Rick & Tonya Emahiser

Construction Site Mission: Demolition!

In Memory of: Mary Lou Gallant

Given by: Sylvia Stockwell

Elbow Grease, Fast Friends

In Memory of: Mary Lou Gallant

Given by: Ethel Ferguson

The Home Edit Life

In Memory of: Grandma Bev Young

Given by: Chad, Holly & Lakelyn Ryder

The Little Lunchbox Cookbook

In Memory of: Beverly Young

Given by: NB Public Library Staff

One More for Christmas

In Memory of: Lelia Wymer

Given by: Dr. Ralph H. Wolfe

Is This Anything?

In Memory of: Tom Wickard

Given by: Dr. Ralph H. Wolfe

Indoor / Outdoor Foam Axe Throwing Game

In Memory of: Sue Emahiser Eiserman

Given by: North Baltimore Historical Society Volunteers

Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

In Memory of: Sue Emahiser Eiserman

Given by: North Baltimore Historical Society Volunteers

Wall Stud Finder

In Memory of: Sue Emahiser Eiserman

Given by: North Baltimore Historical Society Volunteers

Hockey Ring Toss Game

In Memory of: Sue Emahiser Eiserman

Given by: North Baltimore Historical Society Volunteers

Champion Sports Indoor / Outdoor Horseshoe Set

In Memory of: Jerry Wright

Given by: Dr. Ralph H. Wolfe

The Luckiest Man: Live with John McCain

In Memory of: Robert Mossbarer Sr.

Given by: Dr. Ralph H. Wolfe

The Apple Lover’s Cookbook &

This Land Your Land

In Memory of: Billy Keith Detamore

Given by: The Waaland

Humans

In Memory of: Robert “Bob” Reichenbach Jr.

Given by: Dr. Ralph H. Wolfe

The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama

In Memory of: John Housley

Given by: Ken & Betty (Housley) Stemen

Mistletoe

In Memory of: Floyd Wingate

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Snow Friends

In Memory of: Sandra Wingate

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Believe

In Memory of: Floyd & Sandra Wingate

Given by: Phil & Dee Bresler

The Lifelong Gardner

In Memory of: Sandra Wingate

Given by: North Baltimore Class of 1954

