NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
November 2020 ~ January 2021
Gardening In Your Front Yard
In Memory of: Edward Ziegler
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Once Upon a Farm
In Memory of: John Housley
Given by: Eleanor Kramp
To Joey with Love (DVD)
In Memory of: John Housley
Given by: Eleanor Kramp
Deadly Cross
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: Bob & Brenda Mossbarger
Missing You
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: Jennifer Mauk
Advent Devotions & Christmas Crafts for Families
In Memory of: Sherry Reed
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Remaking Berlin
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: LL Club
The Take-Away Sleigh
In Memory of: Barb King
Given by: The King Family
Click, Clack, Goodnight
In Memory of: Dean Simon
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Round
In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Tails From the Animal Shelter
In Memory of: Alexis DeLosReyes
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
The Wooden Spoon Bread Book
In Memory of: Edward Ziegler
Given by: Jim & Pat Gerdeman
The Old Man and the Boy
In Memory of: Edward Ziegler
Given by: Jim & Pat Gerdeman
The Complete Guide to No Dig Gardening
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Larry & Denise Whiteleather
The Craft: How the Freemasons Made the Modern World
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Larry & Denise Whiteleather
Growing under Cover : Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-Resistant, Pest-Free Vegetable Garden
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Robert VanHorn
RV Camping
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Dennis & Shawyn Miller
The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Large Print)
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
Till Murder Do Us Part (Large Print)
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
A Thousand May Fall
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
The Russian
In Memory of: Bruce Mauk
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers