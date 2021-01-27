NB Library Memorials

NBX WaterShedsun
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
November 2020 ~ January 2021

  

Gardening In Your Front Yard

In Memory of: Edward Ziegler

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Once Upon a Farm

In Memory of: John Housley

Given by: Eleanor Kramp

To Joey with Love (DVD)

In Memory of: John Housley

Given by: Eleanor Kramp

Deadly Cross

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: Bob & Brenda Mossbarger

Missing You

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: Jennifer Mauk

Advent Devotions & Christmas Crafts for Families

In Memory of: Sherry Reed

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Remaking Berlin

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: LL Club

The Take-Away Sleigh

In Memory of: Barb King

Given by: The King Family

Click, Clack, Goodnight

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Round

In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Tails From the Animal Shelter

In Memory of: Alexis DeLosReyes

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

The Wooden Spoon Bread Book

In Memory of: Edward Ziegler

Given by: Jim & Pat Gerdeman

The Old Man and the Boy

In Memory of: Edward Ziegler

Given by: Jim & Pat Gerdeman

The Complete Guide to No Dig Gardening

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Larry & Denise Whiteleather

The Craft: How the Freemasons Made the Modern World

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Larry & Denise Whiteleather

Growing under Cover : Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-Resistant, Pest-Free Vegetable Garden

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Robert VanHorn

RV Camping

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Dennis & Shawyn Miller

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Large Print)

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

Till Murder Do Us Part (Large Print)

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

A Thousand May Fall

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

 

The Russian

In Memory of: Bruce Mauk

Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

 

