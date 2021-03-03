NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

February 2021

Rustic Garden Projects: Step by Step Backyard Décor

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Our Country’s Presidents

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Tin Can Homestead: The Art of Airstream Living

In Memory of: David Apple

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe



Build Stuff with Wood

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Lorena Schwab



The Family Cabin: Inspiration for camps, cottages and cabins

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Lorena Schwab



Starting and Saving Seeds

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski



Propagating Plants: How to Create New Plants for Free

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski



Natural Wooden Toys

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

One-Day DIY Modern Farmhouse Furniture

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

Bird House Make and Makeover

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

Fruit Trees for Every Garden

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson



I’m a Choir Director??!

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson



Pruning & Training

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson



Pests and Diseases: Keep Your Produce and Plants Healthy

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson



Slow Down: 50 Mindful Moments in Nature

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Rose Marie Hosley



Country Music: A History Audio CD

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Tony & Angie Swartz



Making and Tinkering with STEM

In Memory of: Bob Bomia

Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman



Families and Faith

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: American Legion Post 539



Faith, Farming & Family

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: “Come Join Us Class” St. James Methodist Church



Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Story of Clifford

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Pat Fortney



Homesteading from Scratch

In Memory of: David Apple

Given by: NBHS Class of 1958



Humor, Seriously

In Memory of: Mark Selders

Given by: Jill Guy



50 Adventures in the 50 States

In Memory of: Mark Selders

Given by: Jill Guy



Knots at Work

In Memory of: Bob Bomia

Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman



Magazine Spinner

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Rick & Teri Adams & Walt & Anna Marie Chambers

Magazine Spinner

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Marge Reynolds & Families, Don & Sherry Kepling

2 Black Outdoor Planters

In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy

Reindeer Food

In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy

The Best Place in the World

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Gwenn Mauk

Lawns into Meadows

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Nancy Gerdeman

Love Color: Choosing Colors to Live With

In Memory of: Kathy Eninger

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Fodor’s Complete Guide to National Parks of the West

In Memory of: Harriet Deahl

Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family

Vegetables Love Flowers

In Memory of: Harriet Deahl

Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family & Coral McCoy