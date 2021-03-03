NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
February 2021
Rustic Garden Projects: Step by Step Backyard Décor
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Our Country’s Presidents
In Memory of: Dean Simon
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Tin Can Homestead: The Art of Airstream Living
In Memory of: David Apple
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Build Stuff with Wood
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: James & Lorena Schwab
The Family Cabin: Inspiration for camps, cottages and cabins
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: James & Lorena Schwab
Starting and Saving Seeds
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski
Propagating Plants: How to Create New Plants for Free
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski
Natural Wooden Toys
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: James & Sharon Heinze
One-Day DIY Modern Farmhouse Furniture
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: James & Sharon Heinze
Bird House Make and Makeover
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: James & Sharon Heinze
Fruit Trees for Every Garden
In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore
Given by: Cathie Robinson
I’m a Choir Director??!
In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore
Given by: Cathie Robinson
Pruning & Training
In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore
Given by: Cathie Robinson
Pests and Diseases: Keep Your Produce and Plants Healthy
In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore
Given by: Cathie Robinson
Slow Down: 50 Mindful Moments in Nature
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Rose Marie Hosley
Country Music: A History Audio CD
In Memory of: Dean Simon
Given by: Tony & Angie Swartz
Making and Tinkering with STEM
In Memory of: Bob Bomia
Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman
Families and Faith
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Faith, Farming & Family
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: “Come Join Us Class” St. James Methodist Church
Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Story of Clifford
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Pat Fortney
Homesteading from Scratch
In Memory of: David Apple
Given by: NBHS Class of 1958
Humor, Seriously
In Memory of: Mark Selders
Given by: Jill Guy
50 Adventures in the 50 States
In Memory of: Mark Selders
Given by: Jill Guy
Knots at Work
In Memory of: Bob Bomia
Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman
Magazine Spinner
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Rick & Teri Adams & Walt & Anna Marie Chambers
Magazine Spinner
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Marge Reynolds & Families, Don & Sherry Kepling
2 Black Outdoor Planters
In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy
Reindeer Food
In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy
The Best Place in the World
In Memory of: Ray Chapman
Given by: Gwenn Mauk
Lawns into Meadows
In Memory of: Ray Chapman
Given by: Nancy Gerdeman
Love Color: Choosing Colors to Live With
In Memory of: Kathy Eninger
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Fodor’s Complete Guide to National Parks of the West
In Memory of: Harriet Deahl
Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family
Vegetables Love Flowers
In Memory of: Harriet Deahl
Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family & Coral McCoy