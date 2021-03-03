NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
BVH March 2020
March 2020
May 2019
January Start with us

NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

February 2021

 

Rustic Garden Projects: Step by Step Backyard Décor

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe


Our Country’s Presidents

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe


Tin Can Homestead: The Art of Airstream Living

In Memory of: David Apple

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe


Build Stuff with Wood

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Lorena Schwab


The Family Cabin: Inspiration for camps, cottages and cabins

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Lorena Schwab


Starting and Saving Seeds

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski


Propagating Plants: How to Create New Plants for Free

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Jan & Mark Pietrykowski


Natural Wooden Toys

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

One-Day DIY Modern Farmhouse Furniture

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

Bird House Make and Makeover

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: James & Sharon Heinze

 

Fruit Trees for Every Garden

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson


I’m a Choir Director??!

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson


Pruning & Training

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson


Pests and Diseases: Keep Your Produce and Plants Healthy

In Memory of: Mr. Bill Detamore

Given by: Cathie Robinson


Slow Down: 50 Mindful Moments in Nature

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Rose Marie Hosley


Country Music: A History Audio CD

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Tony & Angie Swartz


Making and Tinkering with STEM

In Memory of: Bob Bomia

Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman


Families and Faith

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: American Legion Post 539


Faith, Farming & Family

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: “Come Join Us Class” St. James Methodist Church


Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Story of Clifford

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Pat Fortney


Homesteading from Scratch

In Memory of: David Apple

Given by: NBHS Class of 1958


Humor, Seriously

In Memory of: Mark Selders

Given by: Jill Guy


50 Adventures in the 50 States

In Memory of: Mark Selders

Given by: Jill Guy

 
Knots at Work

In Memory of: Bob Bomia

Given by: Russell & Lois Heilman


Magazine Spinner

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Rick & Teri Adams & Walt & Anna Marie Chambers

 

Magazine Spinner

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Marge Reynolds & Families, Don & Sherry Kepling

 

2 Black Outdoor Planters

In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy

 

Reindeer Food

In Memory of: Amy (Rader) Boyer

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy

 

The Best Place in the World

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Gwenn Mauk

 

Lawns into Meadows

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Nancy Gerdeman

 

Love Color: Choosing Colors to Live With

In Memory of: Kathy Eninger

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Fodor’s Complete Guide to National Parks of the West

In Memory of: Harriet Deahl

Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family

 

Vegetables Love Flowers

In Memory of: Harriet Deahl

Given by: Ronald Hosley & Family & Coral McCoy

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website