North Baltimore, Ohio

August 11, 2023 5:24 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

OB You’re Expecting
Logo
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Ol’ Jenny

NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
May – July 2023


Lessons learned and cherished : the teacher who changed my life
In Memory of: Sandra Blausey
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Magnolia Table. Volume 3
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

The well-lived life : a 102-year-old doctor’s six secrets to health and happiness at every age
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Esther Nagel

The world and everything in it
In Memory of: Sandra Blausey
Given by: Rocky Ford Red Hat Society

Super shortcut Instant Pot : the ultimate time-saving step-by-step cookbook : simple and flavorful
meals that serve 1 to 6
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Linda Lander

Half baked harvest every day : recipes for balanced, flexible, feel-good meals
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Pam & Rick Van Mooy

Pug meets Pig
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

Rain
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Pam Seiler

Once upon a book
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: Pam Seiler

A bed of stars
In Memory of: David T “Ted” Gardner
Given by: Pam Seiler

My wish for the world
In Memory of: Maren Marie Roberts
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Collage workshop for kids : rip, snip, cut, and create with inspiration from the Eric Carle
Museum
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: Pam & Rick Van Mooy

Everyday bread : 100 recipes for baking bread on your schedule
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Terry & Teresa Wymer

The yellow pad : making better decisions in an uncertain world
In Memory of: Orville & Gladys Sponsler
Given by: John & Nancy Sponsler

Just one little light
In Memory of: Janet Seibert
Given by: Richard & Linda Mathias

The adventures of Bug and Boo under the sea
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cathy Uhlenhake

Mary Berry’s baking bible : fully updated with over 250 new and classic recipes
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers

101 small ways to change the world
In Memory of: Rod Goebel
Given by: American Legion Post 539

Pool care for dummies
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Class of 1971

Walk the blue line
In Memory of: Rod Goebel
Given by: American Legion Post 539

100 plants to feed the monarch : create a healthy habitat to sustain north america’s most beloved
butterfly
In Memory of: Brenda Gibson
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen

The Office book of lists : the official guide to quotes, pranks, characters, and memorable moments
from Dunder Mifflin
In Memory of: David A. Hoffsis
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy

Can we help? : kids volunteering to help their communities
In Memory of: Myron “Bud” Kauffman
Given by: American Legion Post 539

Salt, fat, acid, heat : mastering the elements of good cooking
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Book Chatters

Car science
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Book Chatters

The New Orleans kitchen : classic recipes and modern techniques for an unrivaled cuisine
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Rick & Pam Van Mooy

Flora’s Wish
In Memory of: Shirley Miles
Given by: Pam Seiler

A kids book about. Imagination
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Pam Seiler

My name
In Memory of: Caren Bush
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Hum and swish
In Memory of: Linda Marcas
Given by: Pam Seiler


Sometimes I kaploom
In Memory of: Carol Sue Schultz
Given by: Pam Seiler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website