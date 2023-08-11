NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
May – July 2023
Lessons learned and cherished : the teacher who changed my life
In Memory of: Sandra Blausey
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Magnolia Table. Volume 3
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
The well-lived life : a 102-year-old doctor’s six secrets to health and happiness at every age
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Esther Nagel
The world and everything in it
In Memory of: Sandra Blausey
Given by: Rocky Ford Red Hat Society
Super shortcut Instant Pot : the ultimate time-saving step-by-step cookbook : simple and flavorful
meals that serve 1 to 6
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Linda Lander
Half baked harvest every day : recipes for balanced, flexible, feel-good meals
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Pam & Rick Van Mooy
Pug meets Pig
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
Rain
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Pam Seiler
Once upon a book
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: Pam Seiler
A bed of stars
In Memory of: David T “Ted” Gardner
Given by: Pam Seiler
My wish for the world
In Memory of: Maren Marie Roberts
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Collage workshop for kids : rip, snip, cut, and create with inspiration from the Eric Carle
Museum
In Memory of: Francia Boltz Eckert
Given by: Pam & Rick Van Mooy
Everyday bread : 100 recipes for baking bread on your schedule
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: Terry & Teresa Wymer
The yellow pad : making better decisions in an uncertain world
In Memory of: Orville & Gladys Sponsler
Given by: John & Nancy Sponsler
Just one little light
In Memory of: Janet Seibert
Given by: Richard & Linda Mathias
The adventures of Bug and Boo under the sea
In Memory of: Paige Jacobs
Given by: Cathy Uhlenhake
Mary Berry’s baking bible : fully updated with over 250 new and classic recipes
In Memory of: Mary Bobb
Given by: NB Historical Society Volunteers
101 small ways to change the world
In Memory of: Rod Goebel
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Pool care for dummies
In Memory of: Chris Smith
Given by: Class of 1971
Walk the blue line
In Memory of: Rod Goebel
Given by: American Legion Post 539
100 plants to feed the monarch : create a healthy habitat to sustain north america’s most beloved
butterfly
In Memory of: Brenda Gibson
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen
The Office book of lists : the official guide to quotes, pranks, characters, and memorable moments
from Dunder Mifflin
In Memory of: David A. Hoffsis
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy
Can we help? : kids volunteering to help their communities
In Memory of: Myron “Bud” Kauffman
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Salt, fat, acid, heat : mastering the elements of good cooking
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Book Chatters
Car science
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Book Chatters
The New Orleans kitchen : classic recipes and modern techniques for an unrivaled cuisine
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Rick & Pam Van Mooy
Flora’s Wish
In Memory of: Shirley Miles
Given by: Pam Seiler
A kids book about. Imagination
In Memory of: Mark Povenmire
Given by: Pam Seiler
My name
In Memory of: Caren Bush
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
Hum and swish
In Memory of: Linda Marcas
Given by: Pam Seiler
Sometimes I kaploom
In Memory of: Carol Sue Schultz
Given by: Pam Seiler