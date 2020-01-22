NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, December 2019-January 2020 Memorials

Here is the most recent list of memorials given:

Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining

In Memory of: Raymond Lyle Leathers

Given by: Colin Baird

Bonsai Techniques, Styles, Display Ideas

In Memory of: Raymond Lyles Leathers

Given by: Colin Baird

How to Build Your Own Tiny House

In Memory of: Robbie Sterling

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

The New Plant Parent

In Memory of: Lucy Grilliot

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Ultimate Guide to: Barnes, Sheds, and Outbuildings Plan/Design/Build

In Memory of: Robert “Fish” Gazarek

Given by: NB Legion 539

Forgetting My Mother

In Memory of: Bill King

Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder

Go Sports Giant Dice Game

In Memory of: Ellen Yoger’s 80th Birthday

Given by: Her Niece, Cheryl Heilman

Football: Great Moments, Records, and Facts

In Memory of: Michael Dale Clark

Given by: Pam Seiler

Spot and Dot

In Memory of: Robert Mong

Given by: Pam Seiler

With a Little Help From My Friends

In Memory of: Jacquelyn Ickes

Given by: Pam Seiler

Just Because

In Memory of: Heather Renee Morrison

Given by: Pam Seiler

Little House Living: Make-Your-Own Guide to a Frugal, Simple, and Self-Sufficient Life

In Memory of: Robert Mong

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Tattoo Letting Bible

In Memory of: Grant Collings Durst

Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder

Down By The Barn

In Memory of: Dorothy Heilman

Given by: Pam Seiler