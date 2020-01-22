NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Accepting New Patients
Dec. 2019 new logo
Site Manager PT
May 2019
Fall 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials

NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, December 2019-January 2020 Memorials

 Here is the most recent list of memorials given:

Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining

In Memory of: Raymond Lyle Leathers

Given by: Colin Baird

 

Bonsai Techniques, Styles, Display Ideas

In Memory of: Raymond Lyles Leathers

Given by: Colin Baird

 

How to Build Your Own Tiny House

In Memory of: Robbie Sterling

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

The New Plant Parent

In Memory of: Lucy Grilliot

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

Ultimate Guide to: Barnes, Sheds, and Outbuildings Plan/Design/Build

In Memory of: Robert “Fish” Gazarek

Given by: NB Legion 539

 

Forgetting My Mother

In Memory of: Bill King

Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder

 

Go Sports Giant Dice Game

In Memory of: Ellen Yoger’s 80th Birthday

Given by: Her Niece, Cheryl Heilman

 

Football: Great Moments, Records, and Facts

In Memory of: Michael Dale Clark

Given by: Pam Seiler

 

Spot and Dot

In Memory of: Robert Mong

Given by: Pam Seiler

 

With a Little Help From My Friends

In Memory of: Jacquelyn Ickes

Given by: Pam Seiler

 

Just Because

In Memory of: Heather Renee Morrison

Given by: Pam Seiler

 

Little House Living: Make-Your-Own Guide to a Frugal, Simple, and Self-Sufficient Life

In Memory of: Robert Mong

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Tattoo Letting Bible

In Memory of: Grant Collings Durst

Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder

 

Down By The Barn

In Memory of: Dorothy Heilman

Given by: Pam Seiler

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
June 2019
T and J Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
Watershed Locations January
Rotating Ad
February 2017
NBLS Website