NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, December 2019-January 2020 Memorials
Here is the most recent list of memorials given:
Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining
In Memory of: Raymond Lyle Leathers
Given by: Colin Baird
Bonsai Techniques, Styles, Display Ideas
In Memory of: Raymond Lyles Leathers
Given by: Colin Baird
How to Build Your Own Tiny House
In Memory of: Robbie Sterling
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
The New Plant Parent
In Memory of: Lucy Grilliot
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Ultimate Guide to: Barnes, Sheds, and Outbuildings Plan/Design/Build
In Memory of: Robert “Fish” Gazarek
Given by: NB Legion 539
Forgetting My Mother
In Memory of: Bill King
Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder
Go Sports Giant Dice Game
In Memory of: Ellen Yoger’s 80th Birthday
Given by: Her Niece, Cheryl Heilman
Football: Great Moments, Records, and Facts
In Memory of: Michael Dale Clark
Given by: Pam Seiler
Spot and Dot
In Memory of: Robert Mong
Given by: Pam Seiler
With a Little Help From My Friends
In Memory of: Jacquelyn Ickes
Given by: Pam Seiler
Just Because
In Memory of: Heather Renee Morrison
Given by: Pam Seiler
Little House Living: Make-Your-Own Guide to a Frugal, Simple, and Self-Sufficient Life
In Memory of: Robert Mong
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Tattoo Letting Bible
In Memory of: Grant Collings Durst
Given by: Rick and Tonya Emahiser, Holly and Chad Ryder
Down By The Barn
In Memory of: Dorothy Heilman
Given by: Pam Seiler