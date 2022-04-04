NB Library Newsletter & Events for April 2022

Volume 22, Issue 4 April 2022
The Whistle Stop News
North Baltimore Public Library
April 2022
The North Baltimore Public Library
230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872
PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859
www.nbpubliclibrary.org
North Baltimore Public Library
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Upcoming events…
May 4th – May the 4th Be With You Day
May 30th – CLOSED – Memorial Day
June 1st – Summer Reading Starts!!
Join us for our Launch Party from 4 – 6 pm
National Library Week
April 3-9, 2022 is National Library
Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries,
librarians and library workers play in transforming
lives and strengthening communities. The theme for
this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with
Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries
are places to get connected to technology by using
broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries
also offer opportunities to connect with media,
programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most
importantly, libraries also connect communities.
As part of our celebration, we will be having a
McDonald’s Night Fundraiser for the Friends of the
North Baltimore Library on Thursday, April 7th from 4
pm to 7 pm. A portion of the sales from the drive-thru
will be donated to the Friends.
This National Library Week, the public can
show their appreciation and support
for libraries by visiting their library
in person or online, following them
on social media and using the
hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
View and Chew
The movie this month will be “Marry
Me”, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen
Wilson. Music superstars Kat Valdez and
Bastian are getting married before a global
audience of fans. But when Kat learns,
seconds before her vows, that Bastian has
been unfaithful, she instead decides to marry
Charlie, a stranger in the crowd. The show
date is Thursday, April 21st. Doors of the
theater will open at 5:30 pm with the
movie starting at 6:00 pm. Please note the
time change as we would like as many people
as possible to enjoy this library
program.
The concession stand will
be open with freshly popped
popcorn, snacks, and drinks to
purchase if you so choose.
We look forward to seeing
you at the movie!
Book Chatters
The book we will be discussing for April is
A FALL OF MARIGOLDS by Susan Meissner.
A beautiful scarf connects two women
touched by tragedy in this compelling,
emotional novel from the author of As Bright
as Heaven and The Last Year of the War.
“[Meissner] creates two sympathetic, relatable
characters that readers will
applaud. Touching and
inspirational.”—Kirkus Reviews
Check out a copy from the
display & join us for a chat on
Tuesday, April 26 at 1 pm and at 6:30
pm in the Wolfe Community Room!
Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays at 11 am
For children age 1-5 with an adult companion!
Join Ms. Cheryl & Becky for books, songs, and play to
celebrate spring! April 5, 19, & 26
School Age Events for grades K-4
on Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 3-3:45 pm
Children’s Events
April 5 – Spring Bingo!
April 6 – Lego Play!
April 19 – Table Games!
April 20 – Create a Chain Reaction!
April 26 – Pictionary Play!
April 27 – Fuse Bead Fun!
NB Local Schools will be on Spring Break from April 11-18:
We will also take a break from weekly programs. The
NB Library will, of course, still be open for children
and families to borrow books and benefit from all the
things that are normally available at your Library!
After School Snacks – Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!
Bimonthly Children’s Craft Kits
April 4-8 & April 18-22 – Starting this month, we are
cutting down to 2 new craft kits per month. This will allow
us more time to focus on preparing for Summer Reading
projects…and as the weather improves, give children more
time to spend outside – fingers crossed!
Special Events
National Library Week is April 3-9!
This year’s theme is CONNECT WITH YOUR LIBRARY.
Children who check out materials at the Children’s Desk
this week, will be entered into a daily drawing for a mini
treat basket and book of their choice!
J4T – Just for Teens (grades 5-12)
Thursday, April 28th from 3:30-5 pm and 6-6:45 pm
in the Wolfe Community Room!
Join us for games & Walking Tacos! Yum!