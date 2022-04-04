NB Library Newsletter & Events for April 2022

Library 2022 WSN April

Volume 22, Issue 4 April 2022

Opening books and minds since 1919!

The Whistle Stop News

North Baltimore Public Library

April 2022

The North Baltimore Public Library

230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872

PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859

www.nbpubliclibrary.org

Find us on Facebook & YouTube

North Baltimore Public Library

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Upcoming events…

May 4th – May the 4th Be With You Day

May 30th – CLOSED – Memorial Day

June 1st – Summer Reading Starts!!

Join us for our Launch Party from 4 – 6 pm

National Library Week

April 3-9, 2022 is National Library

Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries,

librarians and library workers play in transforming

lives and strengthening communities. The theme for

this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with

Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries

are places to get connected to technology by using

broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries

also offer opportunities to connect with media,

programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most

importantly, libraries also connect communities.

As part of our celebration, we will be having a

McDonald’s Night Fundraiser for the Friends of the

North Baltimore Library on Thursday, April 7th from 4

pm to 7 pm. A portion of the sales from the drive-thru

will be donated to the Friends.

This National Library Week, the public can

show their appreciation and support

for libraries by visiting their library

in person or online, following them

on social media and using the

hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

View and Chew

The movie this month will be “Marry

Me”, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen

Wilson. Music superstars Kat Valdez and

Bastian are getting married before a global

audience of fans. But when Kat learns,

seconds before her vows, that Bastian has

been unfaithful, she instead decides to marry

Charlie, a stranger in the crowd. The show

date is Thursday, April 21st. Doors of the

theater will open at 5:30 pm with the

movie starting at 6:00 pm. Please note the

time change as we would like as many people

as possible to enjoy this library

program.

The concession stand will

be open with freshly popped

popcorn, snacks, and drinks to

purchase if you so choose.

We look forward to seeing

you at the movie!

Book Chatters

The book we will be discussing for April is

A FALL OF MARIGOLDS by Susan Meissner.

A beautiful scarf connects two women

touched by tragedy in this compelling,

emotional novel from the author of As Bright

as Heaven and The Last Year of the War.

“[Meissner] creates two sympathetic, relatable

characters that readers will

applaud. Touching and

inspirational.”—Kirkus Reviews

Check out a copy from the

display & join us for a chat on

Tuesday, April 26 at 1 pm and at 6:30

pm in the Wolfe Community Room!

Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays at 11 am

For children age 1-5 with an adult companion!

Join Ms. Cheryl & Becky for books, songs, and play to

celebrate spring! April 5, 19, & 26

School Age Events for grades K-4

on Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 3-3:45 pm

Children’s Events

April 5 – Spring Bingo!

April 6 – Lego Play!

April 19 – Table Games!

April 20 – Create a Chain Reaction!

April 26 – Pictionary Play!

April 27 – Fuse Bead Fun!

NB Local Schools will be on Spring Break from April 11-18:

We will also take a break from weekly programs. The

NB Library will, of course, still be open for children

and families to borrow books and benefit from all the

things that are normally available at your Library!

After School Snacks – Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!

Bimonthly Children’s Craft Kits

April 4-8 & April 18-22 – Starting this month, we are

cutting down to 2 new craft kits per month. This will allow

us more time to focus on preparing for Summer Reading

projects…and as the weather improves, give children more

time to spend outside – fingers crossed!

Special Events

National Library Week is April 3-9!

This year’s theme is CONNECT WITH YOUR LIBRARY.

Children who check out materials at the Children’s Desk

this week, will be entered into a daily drawing for a mini

treat basket and book of their choice!

J4T – Just for Teens (grades 5-12)

Thursday, April 28th from 3:30-5 pm and 6-6:45 pm

in the Wolfe Community Room!

Join us for games & Walking Tacos! Yum!