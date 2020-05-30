NBX WaterShedsun
NB Library Opening on Monday

The North Baltimore Public Library will be opening to patrons by appointment only on Monday, June 1st, 2020.  You will need to call the library at 419-257-3621 to reserve your spot at one of the designated appointment times.  They are Monday thru Friday 10:30 – 11, 11:30 – 12, 12:30 – 1 & 5:30 – 6.  The staff will use the time between appointments to sanitize the library, keeping the safety of our patrons as our top priority. 

During this time we have also instituted a Temporary Code of Conduct for our patrons to follow (see below). We will continue to offer curbside service, as well as online options for patrons. If you have any questions feel free to contact the library and/or the director Holly Ryder at 419-257-3621. 

NB Library Code of Conduct

