NB Library Recent Donations

Here is a list of recent donations to the North Baltimore Public Library, given in honor and in memory of several individuals:

North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

August – October 2021



Out of the Pocket

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Larry & Rebecca Kidd



The Spring Book

In Memory of: Bill Detamore

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler



The Bomber Mafia

In Memory of: David McGinlay

Given by: North Baltimore Library Staff



Daughter of the Morning Star

In Memory of: Dave Bretz

Given by: Suzanne Solarik & Family



Kovels’ antiques & collectibles price guide 2022

In Memory of: Mary Lou Gallant

Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family



Wild Moments of Stock Car Racing

In Memory of: Dave Bretz

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy



Whole Hog BBQ

In Memory of: Dave Bretz

Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy



Home for the holidays : a little book about the different holidays that bring us together

In Memory of: Betty Chaffin

Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family



North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books



The Contemporary Christian

In Honor of: Mike Soltis

Given by: Rick Mays