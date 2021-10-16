NB Library Recent Donations

Here is a list of recent donations to the North Baltimore Public Library, given in honor and in memory of several individuals:
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials
August – October 2021
Out of the Pocket
In Memory of: Dean Simon
Given by: Larry & Rebecca Kidd
The Spring Book
In Memory of: Bill Detamore
Given by: Don & Pam Seiler
The Bomber Mafia
In Memory of: David McGinlay
Given by: North Baltimore Library Staff
Daughter of the Morning Star
In Memory of: Dave Bretz
Given by: Suzanne Solarik & Family
Kovels’ antiques & collectibles price guide 2022
In Memory of: Mary Lou Gallant
Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family
Wild Moments of Stock Car Racing
In Memory of: Dave Bretz
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy
Whole Hog BBQ
In Memory of: Dave Bretz
Given by: Rick & Jan Stein & Jill Guy
Home for the holidays : a little book about the different holidays that bring us together
In Memory of: Betty Chaffin
Given by: Millie Mills, Jack Mead & Family
North Baltimore Public Library Honor Books
The Contemporary Christian
In Honor of: Mike Soltis
Given by: Rick Mays