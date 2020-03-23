NB Library suspends Curbside Pick Up

With the announcement on Sunday, March 22nd, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, announced that Ohio would be under a “Stay at Home” order. The North Baltimore Public Library will be closed and has suspended curbside pick up at this time.



Watch our Facebook and website for updates as they occur and take advantage of our online resources. We are now offering Tumble books without the use of a Library card. Ebooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines are available 24/7. Stay Safe!