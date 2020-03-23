NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Fall 2019
January Start with us
T and J Jan 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials

NB Library suspends Curbside Pick Up

With the announcement on Sunday, March 22nd, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, announced that Ohio would be under a “Stay at Home” order.  The North Baltimore Public Library will be closed and has suspended curbside pick up at this time. 

Watch our Facebook and website for updates as they occur and take advantage of our online resources.  We are now offering Tumble books without the use of a Library card. Ebooks,  audiobooks, and digital magazines are available  24/7.  Stay Safe!   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Route Driver PT NB
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website