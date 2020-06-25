NB Library to open in phases

The North Baltimore Public Library is opening to the public in phases starting on Monday, July 6th. Each week in July more areas and fewer restrictions will be implemented. Below is a week by week list of what areas are available and what restrictions apply to each area of the library.

Week of July 6th

Adult Browsing – no appt. 10 am – 6 pm

Children’s Department w/Adult

– no appt. 10 am – 6 pm

Computers – By appt. No Gaming

Week of July 13th

Adult Browsing – no time limit, no appt.

Children’s Department w/Adult

– no time limit, no appt.

Computers – No appt., No Gaming (30 min limit)

Week of July 20th

Adult Browsing – no time limit, no appt.

Children’s Department

– no adult required (30 min limit) 11 am – 5 pm

Computers – No appt., No Gaming (30 min limit)

Week of July 27th – Library Open

Adult Browsing – no time limit, no appt.

Children’s Department

– no adult required (30 min limit) 11 am – 5 pm

Computers – No appt., No Gaming (60 min limit)

Curbside Available

During this time we will continue to follow our Temporary Code of Conduct that was put in place for patrons and staff safety (see our website for this document). We will continue to offer curbside service, as well as online options for patrons. If you have any questions feel free to contact the library and/or the director, Holly Ryder, at 419-257-3621.