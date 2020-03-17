NB Library Update

In order to take all precautions, and out of concern for our patrons, our staff and the North Baltimore Area Community, the North Baltimore Public Library building will close at 8 pm on Monday, March 16.

We are following the example of many local and state organizations in attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19. During this time:

We encourage you to please keep all books and materials checked out. As always, the library is fine free. All due dates will be renewed until the library reopens.

All Holds will be suspended until the library reopens. Current Holds awaiting pick up will be extended until the library reopens.

The Library’s Wi-Fi will remain free and accessible during regular hours around the perimeter of the building.

All programs, outreach, and meeting room reservations have been cancelled until the library reopens.

We invite you to explore everything we have to offer on our website. You can download eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive or the app, Libby, or use library databases using your library card number and PIN, usually the last four digits of your phone number.

We will offer a pick-up service beginning on Monday, March 23 during limited hours. Patrons with a NB Library card will be able to call in an order and come to the front door for books. More details will be posted at the end of this week.

The North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society will also be closed until further notice.

We thank you for your support and apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. This decision was not made lightly and takes into considerations the health and safety of all, as well as the limitations of our library resources. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 developments and follow all guidelines and precautions. For updates, follow us on Facebook and check our website www.nbpubliclibrary.org. Library staff will be working in the building to clean and disinfect as well as assist with pick-up service and prepare for re-opening as soon as it is deemed in everyone’s best interest. If you have questions, contact us through the website or call 419-257-3621.