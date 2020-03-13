NB Library Update

The North Baltimore Public Library is closely monitoring information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority. Currently, we are open and operating under normal schedules. However, the North Baltimore Public Library is cancelling all library programs (story-times, adult craft, book discussions, etc.) and all public reservations of meeting rooms, including Wolfe Community Room rentals through March 31.

We’re working with local health officials and following directions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). Right now, we are taking additional steps beyond regular practices and cleaning and sanitizing the library as much as possible. We’re also making hand gel sanitizers available for library users.





Everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy. Please stay home and do not visit the library if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well. We invite you to explore everything we have to offer on our website. You can download eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive, stream movies, and checkout eBooks. If you have questions, please call the library at 419-257-3621.

The situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is evolving daily. We will keep you informed of any changes. For the latest information, please check our website at https://nbpubliclibrary.org/.