NB Library “View and Chew” for April

The FREE movie in April for North Baltimore Public Library’s View and Chew series is “Wildflower.” The storyline is about how a teen girl navigates life with two intellectually-disabled parents and an extended family that can’t quite agree on the best way to help. It stars Alexandra Daddario Kiernan Shipka, and Jean Smart

The movie will be shown on WEDNESDAY, April 17th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.