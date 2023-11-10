NB Library “View and Chew” for November

The North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE November movie will be “The Blind” based on the early life of Duck Dynasty founder Phil Robertson.

“Long before Phil Robertson became a reality TV star, he fell in love and started a family, but his demons threatened to tear their lives apart. This is the true story that started a dynasty.

The movie will be shown on Thursday, November 16th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there!