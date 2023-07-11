NB Library “View and Chew” FREE Movie

North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE movie for July will be “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,” showing on Thursday, July 20th at the Virginia Theater located at 119 N. Main St. This is the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s book by the same name. The premise of the movie is; When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence.





The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Kathy Bates, it has a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes.



The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm, with the movie starting at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase. If you have any questions, please contact the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.

