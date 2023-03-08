North Baltimore, Ohio

March 8, 2023 4:53 am

NB Library: View and Chew-FREE Movie

The North Baltimore Public Library will be having its monthly FREE movie on Thursday, March 16th at the Virginia Theater.  The movie this month will be “The Whale” starring Brenden Frasier.  This performance earned Frasier an academy award nomination for Best Actor.  In the movie, he portrays  “A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The doors of the Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St., North Baltimore) will open at 5:30 pm, with the movie starting at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase. If you have any questions, please get in touch with the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.

