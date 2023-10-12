North Baltimore, Ohio

October 12, 2023 7:33 am

NB Library View and Chew: Jules

The North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE October movie, by suggestion, will be “Jules.” Milton lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard.

       

The movie will be shown on Wednesday, October 18th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there!

Trailer Link 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nrYm9Shbcs

 

