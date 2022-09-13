North Baltimore, Ohio

September 13, 2022 5:49 am

NB Library: View and Chew Movie is Thursday

North Baltimore Public Library will be showing “13 Lives” this Thursday, September 15th at the Virginia Theater (119 N Main St, NB) with doors opening at 5:30 pm and movies starting at 6 pm. 

13 Lives is the story of a rescue mission in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. It stars Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. The movie is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.



Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.  If you have any questions please feel free to contact the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.

