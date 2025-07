Our “Giant” Tiny Art Gallery of 110 entries has winners!

Congratulations to all!

https://youtu.be/fXsRy_T-swk Click on the YouTube link to see all of our talented artists’ works! –

Congrats to the following 7 adults for voting and winning a FREE sandwich courtesy of McDonald’s! Amy Bosak, Susan Davis, Danielle Engard, Edie Greaser, Allison Hosler, Hank Matthes, & Jenn Vanlerberg – stop in for your prize!