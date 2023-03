from Lion Rick Mays – The North Baltimore Lions Club wishes to THANK all the support received on the Annual Baked Steak Dinner…..

The club realized approximately $1,750 profit for their largest fundraiser of the year….So. THANK YOU folks for your support….

Rod ” biggy boy” Lucas broke his record of frying up 40 steaks to up it to 45 and received a standing ovation from his fellow Lion members….an amazing 12.5% increase over his last record.