NB Lions Club: “Thank You, NB”

The North Baltimore Lions Club would like to thank the Community for their support of our annual Bake Steak dinner, we served over 350 meals last Saturday, with this we are able to assist our Community in many different ways.

We work with a local Optometrist to preform annual sight testing at the North Baltimore Schools, assist with obtaining glasses or other sight aids for children and adults, and collecting old glasses that can be re-used, in different ways.

We are also able to contribute to the local Community in many ways, including supporting the Girl and Boy State programs , Eagle Scouts Projects, the six Grade Class trip and others.

We would also like to thank the Masonic Lodge for allowing us to use their building.

If you do have any old glasses, please give them to a Lions Club member or drop them off at the Elevator or at the NB Recycling Center.

Thank You again