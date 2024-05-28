NB Local School Board Minutes from May 2024

(We were not able to attend, due to attending other scheduled meetings at the same time ) The special meeting on 05/23/24 was executive session (not public) These minutes were found posted on the North Baltimore Local Schools website:
North Baltimore Board of Education
May 21, 2024
Regular Meeting Minutes
The May 21, 2024 Regular Meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education was
called to order at 6:00 PM by President, Jeremy Sharninghouse with the following
members present: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mrs. Thomas and Mr.
Stufft.
All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be
enacted by one motion. Should a board member wish an alternative action from the
proposed recommendation, the board member shall request that this recommendation be
moved to the appropriate section at this time.
24-062 Minutes
Mrs. Bushey moved, seconded by Mr. Archer to approve the April 30, 2024 Regular
Meeting minutes. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs.
Bushey, Mr. Stufft, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Sharninghouse.
Recognition of Visitors – Jeff Long
News Media
The Courier
The Sentinel
NB Xpress
Opportunity to Address the Board
Treasurer’s Report-Financials
o Monthly financials as presented
o Brad McCracken financial summary update (June meeting)
o Efficiency of forms exploration
o Insurance consortium update (medical 4% dental 10%)
o Huntington ICS financial accounts (similar to STAR Ohio)
Treasurer’s Recommendations
24-063 Financials
Approve the monthly financial statements for April 2024
Approve the Treasurer’s Recommendation Items (a) was moved by Mr. Archer and seconded
by Mr. Stufft. The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr.
Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft and Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.
Administrative Reports
Mrs. Semancik’s discussion Items: – Powell Report -See attached
Mr. Kiser’s discussion Items: MS/HS Report – See attached
Mr. Delaney’s discussion Items:
7-12 grounds getting overseen (Chad Wright)
Last student day is May 23 (this Thursday)
Bus purchase with $45,000 grant
Continue writing grants this summer
Summer school begins in a couple weeks for credit recovery
Superintendent’s Recommendations
24-064 Summer School Contracts
Approve the following summer school/intervention teacher supplemental contracts for the summer
of 2024.
Misty Schinsky – Powell
Courtney Kuhlwein – Powell
Cory Mathias – MS/HS
Arica Matthes – MS/HS
Hailey Priest – MS/HS
Makayla Rein – MS/HS
24-065 Resignation Jen Naus Cafeteria
Accept the resignation of Jennifer Naus for her 2-hour cafeteria contract for the 2024-2025 school
year as presented.
24-066 School Bus Purchase
Approve the purchase of a school bus through the Ohio School Council bidding process for a 30-
passenger bus with A/C at a quoted price of approximately $128,279.
Approve the Superintendent’s Recommendation Items (a-c) was moved by Mrs.
Bushey and seconded by Mr. Archer. The president called for the vote: Voting yes:
Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Stufft and Mr. Sharninghouse. Mrs. Thomas
abstained. Motion Carried.
Board Committee Reports
Athletic/Recreation Council
Policy
Financial
Facilities
Fine Arts
OTHER BOARD BUSINESS
None at this time.
24-067 Executive Session
A motion was made by Mr. Stufft and seconded by Mr. Archer to move to executive session for
consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or
compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints
against such person, unless said person request a public hearing. The President called for the vote:
voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mr. Stufft, Mrs. Bushey, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Sharninghouse. Motion
carried.
Time out: 6:28 PM Time in: 7:39 PM
A special board meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 23 rd at 9:00 AM at the Board of
Education Office. This meeting will be for an executive session only to consider the
appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an
employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person,
unless said person request a public hearing will be made. No action is anticipated.
No Further action was taken
24-068 Motion to Adjourn
Mr. Stufft moved, seconded by Mr. Archer to adjourn the regular May 21 st meeting at 7:39 PM.
The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr.
Stufft and Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.
_____________________________ _______________________________
Tony Fenstermaker, Treasurer Jeremy Sharninghouse, President
A special meeting was scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM
Next Meeting is scheduled for June 18 th at 6:00 PM
The November 2024 meeting was also changed to November 19 th , 2024
North Baltimore Board of Education
May 23, 2024
SPECIAL Meeting Minutes
The May 23, 2024 Special Meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education was
called to order at 9:01 AM by President, Jeremy Sharninghouse with the following
members present: Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Stufft. Mr.
Archer was absent.
24-069 Executive Session
A motion was made by Mrs. Thomas and seconded by Mr. Stufft to move to executive session for
consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or
compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints
against such person, unless said person request a public hearing. The President called for the vote:
voting yes, Mr. Stufft, Mrs. Bushey, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Sharninghouse. Motion carried.
Time out: 9:01 AM Time in: 10:12 AM
Mr. Stufft has to leave the meeting at 10:00 AM
24-070 Return to Regular Session
Mrs. Thomas moved, seconded by Mrs. Bushey to return to regular session at 10:12 AM. The
President called for the vote: voting yes, Mrs. Bushey, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. Sharninghouse.
Motion carried.
No Further action was taken
24-071 Motion to Adjourn
Mrs. Bushey moved, seconded by Mrs. Thomas to adjourn the meeting at 10:13 AM.
The president called for the vote: Voting yes: Mrs. Bushey, Mr. Sharninghouse,
and Mrs. Thomas. Motion Carried.