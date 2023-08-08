North Baltimore, Ohio

August 8, 2023 3:13 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary

NB Local Schools Back-to-School Open House

  OPEN HOUSE AT BOTH BUILDINGS 4 to 6 PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday, August 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM – We will have our annual Back to School Open Houses for parents and students in both buildings.  Open Houses for both Powell and MS/HS will be from 4 –6 .   We look forward to seeing all of our parents and students.  This is a very good opportunity to see the buildings and classrooms, pay fees and put money into the cafeteria accounts. Please plan to attend and meet your child’s teacher(s).   What a GREAT way to start the year!  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website