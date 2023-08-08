NB Local Schools Back-to-School Open House

OPEN HOUSE AT BOTH BUILDINGS 4 to 6 PM

Monday, August 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM – We will have our annual Back to School Open Houses for parents and students in both buildings. Open Houses for both Powell and MS/HS will be from 4 –6 . We look forward to seeing all of our parents and students. This is a very good opportunity to see the buildings and classrooms, pay fees and put money into the cafeteria accounts. Please plan to attend and meet your child’s teacher(s). What a GREAT way to start the year!