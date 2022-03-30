NB Local Schools Board of Education Meeting for March

The Board of Education met for their March 2022 regular meeting on March 22nd at their NBHS meeting room. All members were in attendance.

Mr. Delaney: Superintendent’s report:

Mr. Delaney reported a Building Use Request Form had been updated since last month’s meeting, after communicating with other area schools concerning community groups using buildings and other school properties, including sports fields (for hosting tournaments). He reported that some of the other schools then requested to use the new form that was created/updated for North Baltimore in their own districts.

The officers of the North Baltimore Youth Travel League attended the board meeting and were pleased with the new updated policy and document, which will allow them to host a league tournament in North Baltimore this summer. The new agreement, which was approved by the Board of Education members, 5-0, will permit that group to use the NBHS/MS field as one of the game sites. Last month the Board voted against the group using the same field.

Mr. Delaney also reported there have been 8- 12 new students move-in to the district since January. He said that is pretty uncommon at this time of the year and apparently it is happening in other nearby Districts as well.

Mr. Stewart: Financial report: Lots of tax revenue was paid in January and February. Also some of the TIFF revenue was received. There was a 13% increase in Total Account balances from January ($6M)to February ($6.8M)

Board President Jeremy Sharninghouse commented, “Thank goodness for propane buses”

Propane remains under $2 per gallon.

Mr. Kiser: NBHS/MS report:

ACT testing for the juniors was a success. We had 100% participation from all students. Thank you to Mr. Kipplen for making that a great day!

It was a busy month for our arts programs. We had our Band Concert, our Choir concert and the Drama club spring musical. We are so lucky to have Mr. Pack and Ms. Meyerson. They are amazing!!!

Our spring sports have started and we are hoping for great success!

Winter awards night this Thursday(3/24)

State testing will begin in a few weeks.

Will rent the American Legion hall next year to host the ACT testing day instead of closing school as was done this year.

Jr High Track has 3 times as many kids as last season

20 units of blood collected at Blood Drive. Thanks to all who donated.

18 kids interested in ESports (gaming) Expenses/start-up costs include computers and Special chairs (Approved through OHSAA)

Mrs. Semancik: Powell Elementary report:

The Leprechaun visited Powell again this year for St. Patricks Day, but he didn’t bring glitter this year.

“Zero the Hero” also visited Powell.

There is now a “Care Closet” at Powell where students can get cereal, granola bar, toothbrush, etc if needed

6th Grade students will attend “Camp” April 4-6.

Other action taken at the meeting:

Accepted the resignation of Brenda McCoy, custodian

Accepted the resignation of Emily Ishmael, paraprofessional at Powell

Approved a contract with Chris Snyder as a custodian at the high school

Approved a one year certified contract to Allison Beaupry , Intervention Specialist for the 2022-2023 school year

Approved revisions and additions to the North Baltimore board policy as presented to the Board Policy Committee

Approved Cindy Hotaling as volunteer track coach

Approved Marie Powell as a cafeteria worker and aide on an as needed basis

Approved the menu of services for the 2022- 2023 school year with the Wood County Educational Service Center as needed

The board made a motion to move to executive session with no further action to be taken.