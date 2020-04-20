NB Local Schools Community Update 04/20/20
I hope that this message finds each of you and your loved ones well.
On Monday, April 20, 2020 Governor DeWine during his daily press conference announced that schools in Ohio will not be reopening for the remainder of the school year.
What does this mean to the North Baltimore Locals Schools?
Within an hour of this announcement, we began to receive emails from families concerned about getting back into the buildings to collect the students’ personal belongings either from their lockers or their classrooms.
As a school district, we are preparing for different options as we do not know what a “gradual” opening will look like for schools possibly this fall. There are so many variables to consider as we think about some of the basic elements in a typical school day. How can we safely transport students to and from school while keeping a safe physical distance? Feeding students in the cafeteria or changing classes are all daily occurrences that will present challenges in planning based on the restrictions we may be facing with social distancing. How will we take steps to set additional safeguards for employees who may be at risk? We are working on creating a number of alternative plans in anticipation of what may come, knowing that the future is uncertain.
As these dates come and go, it is an emotional roller coaster for all involved. The glimmer of hope as the date approaches, the dissection of the words our leaders use and the questioning of ourselves and each other about the odds of it happening are all too familiar. That is until everything changes. The process starts all over again, but this time with more despair, anxiety and uncertainty.
We do not know when school will be back in session. We do not know what the gradual return to reopening will look like. We are confident that those things will be happening in the future. We will continue to communicate with you regularly as plans solidify. When reopening does happen, it will be a great day.
Be healthy,
Ryan Delaney
Superintendent
North Baltimore Local Schools