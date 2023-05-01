NB Local Schools Hold April Board Meeting

NB Board of Education Meeting-April 25, 2023

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held their April meeting last Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at their Meeting Room at the NBHS/MS building. All members were present.

The Board went into Executive Session following the Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the session, they adjusted Mrs. Georgianna Lanning’s Interim treasurer contract to continue through June 2023.



Mrs. Lanning’s report to the Board showed the Star Investment Account and Huntington account doing well. The District also received Property tax income from the county since the last meeting. There is around $9,000,000.00 in the combined school accounts.

The Principals and Superintendent shared current and upcoming events happening, as they approach the end of the 2022-2023 School Year. Some of those mentioned were:

Many sports events happening now

Concerts: Band Spring Concert-5/8/23; Choir 5/15/23

Red Carpet Awards on 5/17

Senior Class Cedar Point Day-5/18

Graduation on 5/21/23

Prom on 5/6/23

Baccalaureate 5/7/2023 at 6:00pm Powell walk through 5/19/23, followed by Graduation practice

Upcoming Staff Appreciation Week celebrations

May 24-Last Day of School

Mr. Ben Pack gave a short presentation of the NBHS Band’s trip to Disney in Florida, over Spring Break. Copyright does not allow the sharing of the video he presented, but he did share his written comments on the trip, which have been included here:

Hello and Good Evening,

I just wanted to share a bit about the band’s Florida trip over Spring Break. On the day after Easter, a group of 29 band members and adults met and departed on a charter bus. We had several band members and adults fly down in advance and meet us in Florida. As someone who is 6’4” I was very jealous. We stopped at the Golden Coral in Ft. Oglethorpe Georgia where we enjoyed a meal together. This meal for all of our passengers and driver (plus tip) was completely paid for due to the generosity of the North Baltimore Eagles.

We left and drove through the night and most kids slept the entire time. The grown ups were not as lucky. At about 6am we made it to the hotel where the kids ate breakfast and were off to the Magic Kingdom where we spent the entire day. After a long day with a beautiful night show, we headed back to the hotel and checked into the hotel.

The next day we headed to a Disney recording studio for a private two and half hour workshop with a professional Disney clinician. We worked on sightreading- meaning what we do when we look at music for the first time and we did this through the use of tunes like Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Reflections from Mulan, the Imperial March. The clinician was amazing and the kids interacted well with the kids. The band answered his questions and was engaged and behaved flawlessly throughout the workshop. During the last chunk of the workshop, the clinician informed the kids they have 25 minutes to learn a new piece to dub over a famous Disney movie. The focus was incredible. After only 25 minutes, here’s what the kids were able to do.

They were amazing and the clinician’s point is that if we could learn a piece in 25 minutes, it shouldn’t take 2-3 months to learn 3 pieces for a concert. He’s right. By the way, the tour shirts we wore were sponsored by North Baltimore Reineke. After the concert the band spent the rest of the day at Universal Studios. Both meals in this park were completely paid for by the North Baltimore Eagles.

On Thursday we returned to Universal Studios to perform in a parade in front of thousands of people recording us on their phones.It was incredible to see so many familiar faces throughout the march. Dozens of family members were there to support us throughout our march. Here’s a video of our entrance as filmed by Mr. Rowlinson. The kids were absolutely awesome- looked great, sounded great, and represented North Baltimore so well.

On Friday we spent a day at Disney’s Hollywood studios where at the end of the day a few of our band members started a 6000- person wave at Fantasmic.

By the way, for more videos and pictures, check out the North Baltimore Band and Choir Facebook Page. After the show, we began the drive home. Again, the kids were flawlessly behaved on the way home. Upon arrival at the school every kid stayed until everything was put away and the bus was spotless.

It was a great trip and since this is a board meeting where things are stated for the record, I just have a couple things I’d like to say.

Our kids represented North Baltimore with pride for 100 percent of the trip. Whether it be behavior on the bus, in a crowded buffet, at a workshop, or at a parade with other bands watching us, they could not have behaved any better.

It can go on record that the band received perfect reviews from the night time hotel security each night.

It can go on record that they left their hotel rooms in great condition.

I think most impressively in a group of about 50 people- it can go on record that not only were they on time, every single band member and adult traveling with us was at least 5-10 minutes early for call time and every check in time.

North Baltimore students represent some of the very best of Wood County and the State of Ohio and the future NBHS alumni will continue to be a positive influence in the world.

The Board approved the superintendents recommendations including a few one-year contracts for certified teachers, many two-year contracts for certified teachers, a few two- year contracts for classified employees, and a continuing contract for a classified employee. The Board also approved an administrative contract for Chelsea Scott, athletic trainer.

The Board also approved the non- renewal of all 2022-2023 supplemental contracts at the completion of their duties as per past practice annually. They also accepted the resignation of Mandy Hindall , intervention specialist effective at the end of this school year.

The Board also approved the list of 2023 seniors eligible to graduate with the class of 2023 pending completion of all North Baltimore High School graduation requirements as presented.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 23,2023 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore High School building.