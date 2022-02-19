NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received for the project: North Baltimore Local Schools Track and Field, at the North Baltimore Board of Education, no later than 1:30 pm, EST on March 15, 2022 at which time the proposals shall be read publicly. Proposals must be delivered to the Office of Ryan Delaney, Superintendent at the North Baltimore Board of Education, 201 South Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872. Proposals received after the date and time shall be considered late and will be returned to the submitting party unopened.

Project Estimate: $2,500,000

Project scope of work includes but is not limited to the provision and installation of a storm sewer system, electrical service equipment, running track, field events, athletic equipment, parking lot, fencing, as well as miscellaneous concrete/asphalt surfaces at North Baltimore Middle/High School as indicated in the drawings and specifications. A single contract will be issued for all work. In accordance with the Plans and Specifications prepared by:

Thomas Porter Architects

8 North St. Clair Street

Toledo, Ohio 43604-1028

Phone: (419) 243-2400

Email: andrew.hofbauer@porterarch.com

Contact: Andrew Hofbauer

CONTRACTORS may obtain Electronic (PDF) format and/or hardcopy sets of the Bid Documents directly from Newfax Corporation, 333 W. Woodruff Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604, Phone 419-241-5157, FAX 419-241-2018 http://www.newfaxcorp.com/. A non-refundable fee will be required for each set of Bidding Documents and Contract Documents provided by Newfax Corporation. Checks shall be made payable to Newfax Corporation.

Neither Owner nor Architect has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of any bid documents obtained from any source other than the source indicated in these documents. Obtaining these documents from any other source(s) may result in obtaining incomplete and inaccurate information. Obtaining these documents from any source other than directly from the source listed herein may also result in failure to receive any addenda, corrections, or other revisions to these documents that may be issued.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:30 pm, at the site, North Baltimore Middle/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872. Attendance is not a prerequisite to subsequent award of the contract; however, attendance is strongly suggested. The general scope of work and coordination requirements will be discussed, and contractor’s questions will be noted and addressed. The pre-bid conference will not become part of the contract. RFIs must be submitted in writing no later than Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1:30pm, EST.

Bids shall be received on the Form of Bid Proposal furnished and accompanied by the required supporting documents listed within the Instruction to Bidders. No other form(s) will be accepted.

North Baltimore Local Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities in the bids and to reject any or all proposals or parts of any or all proposals.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within ninety (90) days after bid opening.

North Baltimore Local Schools – Board of Education – Ryan Delaney, Superintendent