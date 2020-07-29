NB Local Schools Select Hybrid In-Person/Online Plan

The North Baltimore Board of Education met last evening for their July Regular meeting. All board members were present.

The meeting was streamed over Facebook live, there were challenges for viewers with hearing speakers. This was the first attempt to stream.

After considerable discussion among those in attendance, the board came to a consensus regarding Option 2, with a change to requiring face covering for ALL students and staff (PK – 12).

An additional report from the board meeting is planned. But here are the details:

From North Baltimore Local School Superintendent Ryan Delaney (rdelaney@nbls.org; Board Office – 419-257-3531):

July 28, 2020

Introduction:

As the state of Ohio begins to reopen; and parents begin to go back to work full time, we strongly believe it is critical for us to be open as well to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Research and medical literature shows us how necessary our services are to the health and well-being of the children in our community as well as how detrimental the effects of us being away from each other has been on our kids and families both physically and mentally. School is critical to the health and well-being of your child.

The plans that we have developed are going to require that we all be flexible and sacrifice. We hope to minimize the impact and spread of this virus by following strict mask/ face shields, sanitization, and social distancing guidelines. However, circumstances outside our control may cause us at any point in time to have to switch between these plans and this will require you to have arrangements made for each scenario.

We will be starting the year with Option #2 with the goal of moving to Option #1 when safe. It is critical that we all follow the guidelines outlined below to ensure that students and staff remain safe and that we take every precaution possible to keep this virus from spreading throughout our buildings. It is equally important that we keep our staff members healthy so that they are able to provide effective instruction to your children.

Two critical factors that will affect our ability to remain on open are:

1. Staffing Levels – It is essential that we keep our staff healthy and safe. If large numbers of our staff become sick or are forced to quarantine, then we will not be able to keep our buildings open and running. To keep our staff safe we will be implementing strict mask/face shield, social distancing, and cleaning requirements.

2. Student Infections – Student safety is our number one priority. If we get to a point where we cannot keep our students safe then we will not be able to keep the buildings open either. Therefore, it will be critical that students and their families follow our guidelines.

The staff at North Baltimore is thrilled to welcome students back onto our campus and into our classrooms. But, if we hope to make this year a lasting endeavor it is critical that we all do our part to keep each other safe and healthy by adhering to the following guidelines. It has never been more important than now to be “Everyday Heroes” for one another. Please make sure that you read all the safety policies and procedures below. We are excited to get started and can’t wait to see you in August.

Key Factors for the 2020-2021 School Year

· For the 2020-2021 school year, we will be starting with the hybrid model. Your child will be notified of their hybrid schedule by Friday, August 7th. Class lists will be posted to the doors. Students will be physically present in school 2 days a week. 3 days a week students will be learning remotely via Google Classroom. Chromebooks will be provided if needed. Staff will be present in the building 5 days a week.

o There will be two groups.

§ Group North will attend school on Monday and Tuesday each week.

§ Group Baltimore will attend school Thursday and Friday each week.

§ The exception to this will be the first week of school. Group North will attend school on Thursday, August 20th. Group Baltimore will attend school on Friday, August 21st.

· For the 2020-2021 school year, there will be no open house. Parents may escort elementary students on the first day to their classrooms. This will be in place of the open house.

· We will be staying with the hybrid model until October 16th. At that time, we will evaluate the current state of the virus.

· Staff will be mandated to face masks or shields at all times.

· Students in grades PK through 12 are mandated to wear a face mask or shield at all times.

· For the hybrid model, transportation will run as normal. Students PK through 12th grades will be mandated to wear a mask on the bus. During this time it is highly recommended that you transport your child to and from school.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (“CDC”) indicates you may have COVID-19 if you have:

● Fever or chills

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fatigue

● Muscle or body aches

● Headache

● New loss of taste or smell

● Sore throat

● Congestion or runny nose

● Nausea or vomiting

● Diarrhea

Without question, students returning to school buildings include risks of contracting COVID-19. Those risks are very serious, particularly for persons at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Even with everyone following the district’s guidelines and all cleaning efforts, risks remain. We take our responsibilities to students very seriously, and we will continue to monitor COVID-19 with health officials, implement revised safety protocols as needed, and provide updates to our families.

North Baltimore Pledge:

I have read and understand the importance of following the district’s guidelines created in collaboration with our local health department and CDC guidance in reducing the known risks associated with students returning to school buildings.

I pledge to follow the district’s guidelines and join other students, parents, staff, and community members in their efforts to keep our schools safe and students healthy.

As a student or staff member, I further pledge to stay home and call in my illness when I have a fever over 100 degrees, have symptoms included in the guidelines, had close contact with a person who has COVID-19, or tested positive for COVID-19.

As a parent/guardian, I further pledge to keep my child or children home if they have: a fever over 100 degrees, have symptoms included in the guidelines, had close contact with a person who has COVID-19, or tested positive for COVID-19; and, I will make arrangements in advance to prepare for this possibility.

Thank you for taking time to read this document.

